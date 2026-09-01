The Hidalgo County Courthouse will remain closed today following a weekend crash that damaged the building.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday and resulted in the arrest of 49-year-old Jesus Maria Alaniz. He was allegedly driving a BMW that failed to stop on Closner Boulevard and crashed into the building’s front entrance.

Alaniz was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. The county is currently evaluating the damage to determine if the building is safe for employees and the public.