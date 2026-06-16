FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By order of Governor Greg Abbott, 101 counties are under a disaster declaration because of the threat of severe storms.

Abbott announced Monday that he’d the declaration “to ensure that local officials and communities have access to the full range of state resources and support.”

The governor also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources and carry on 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center while risks persist.

11 Screwworm Cases Confirmed In Texas

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