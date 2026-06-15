The Republican Party of Texas has its fifth chair in six years. Vice Chair D’rinda Randall became the party’s new leader on Friday during the GOP convention in Houston.

Randall defeated incumbent Chair Abraham George, her former running mate. During George’s two-year tenure, the GOP won some long-fought legislative battles in Austin, such as the private school voucher program and other conservative priorities.

Randall campaigned on the return of certain convention corporate sponsors and her support for grassroots membership.