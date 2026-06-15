Searchers are checking out the possibility that another body is buried in the Texas Killing Fields in League City. Texas EquuSearch volunteers and several local police departments are searching an area off Calder Drive.

James Elmore Jr., charged in two of the Killing Fields cases, reportedly told EquuSearch founder Tim Miller that he and another suspect had buried another body there nearly 40 years ago.

Elmore is accused of helping Clyde Hedrick dispose of two bodies, including that of Tim Miller’s daughter. Hedrick was considered the prime suspect in the murders before he killed himself in March.