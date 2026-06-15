The platform of the Texas Republican Party features a series of new conservative planks for legislators to consider in the 2027 session.

Delegates meeting in Houston passed a platform on Saturday that includes several proposed election reforms, including a ban on mail-in ballots for seniors, requiring voters to prove their U.S. citizenship, and a move to closed party primaries.

Other planks in the platform would ban IVF, oppose efforts to normalize transgender identity, and outlaw tax-subsidized lobbying. The state GOP convention wrapped up Saturday.

Texas Republican Party Selects Fifth Chair In Six Years

Previous article

Trump Heads To Europe After Iran War Announcement

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS