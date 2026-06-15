The platform of the Texas Republican Party features a series of new conservative planks for legislators to consider in the 2027 session.

Delegates meeting in Houston passed a platform on Saturday that includes several proposed election reforms, including a ban on mail-in ballots for seniors, requiring voters to prove their U.S. citizenship, and a move to closed party primaries.

Other planks in the platform would ban IVF, oppose efforts to normalize transgender identity, and outlaw tax-subsidized lobbying. The state GOP convention wrapped up Saturday.