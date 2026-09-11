Several high-ranking Texas Republicans aren’t pulling their punches when talking about the Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections. At the GOP midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday night, Governor Greg Abbott stated that the midterms give voters “a choice between common sense and crazy.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick referred to Democrats as communists and socialists, and said the upcoming election is a choice between darkness and light. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said Democrats have made it clear that they hate Christians, Jews, capitalism, the Constitution, and America.