The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out who sent several middle school students to the hospital by giving them illegal THC gummies. Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of five students taken ill after eating the gummies at the Harmony School of Innovation.

Investigators believe a student brought the gummies onto the charter school’s campus, though they don’t yet know who. The kids are expected to be okay, but officials warn parents to keep an eye on the Halloween candy next month.