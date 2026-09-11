Shutterstock

Traffic is flowing freely again around American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas after the end of the Republican midterm convention. Thursday night’s close featured speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, plus prominent Texas politicians.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson bragged about switching from the Democratic Party to the GOP shortly after his 2023 election. Democrats organized counter-events on Thursday. Dallas police arrested two of the protesters for assaulting a counter-protester.

Federal Judge Recommends Pause On Border Wall Construction

Previous article

Students Hospitalized After Eating Illegal THC Gummies

Next article

You may also like