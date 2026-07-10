U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is warning his fellow Republicans that James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for the Senate, just may pull it off.

Cruz expressed his concerns on Wednesday in a call to Sean Hannity’s radio talk show, which was guest hosted by Governor Greg Abbott.

Cruz described Talarico as “radical” and “extreme,” and said his race against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is likely to be a close one. Abbott said he believes Talarico will be “very beatable” as Texans become familiar with his radical views.