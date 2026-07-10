Several Dallas city offices are closed as certain city employees take a mandatory furlough. Dallas officials have scheduled three unpaid furlough days to help the city deal with a chronic budget shortfall.

Friday’s closures include City Hall, Code Compliance, all public libraries, and the city’s Cultural Centers. Certain other offices and facilities will have modified hours, while it’s business as usual for Love Field, the police, Fire-Rescue, and EMS. The other two furlough days are both scheduled for September.