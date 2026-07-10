U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia’s office claims Lorenzo Araujo wasn’t the intended target of an ICE arrest attempt that ended with his death.

Homeland Security announced on Thursday that ICE agents had a suspect’s home under surveillance when they saw a man in a white van who looked like the suspect, but was actually Araujo. When they tried to stop the van, Araujo drove away, reportedly rammed an ICE vehicle, and tried to run over an ICE agent, who shot him. ICE says Araujo was a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally.