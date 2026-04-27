Data from official sources show Texas has more natural disasters than any other state.

The National Hurricane Center, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, and the U.S. Geological Survey keep track of every hurricane landfall, tornado touchdown, and significant earthquake in all 50 states. Between 2005 and 2024, Texas recorded more than 27-hundred natural disasters, more than twice as many as Florida.

Texas has been hit by four hurricanes in that period, and was also on the receiving end of more lightning strikes than any other state.