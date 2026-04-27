The Texas Supreme Court is dropping temporary injunctions that stopped child abuse investigations of parents who allowed their kids to undergo gender-transitioning therapy.

The court tossed the injunctions on Friday, mainly because the state has closed its investigations of three families who sued, and a fourth child has become an adult.

In a nonbinding legal opinion in 2022, Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to kids amounts to child abuse. The court’s ruling didn’t say one way of the other, but the state has since outlawed gender-transitioning therapy for kids.