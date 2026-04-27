Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an off-duty Harris County deputy early Sunday at a home in north Houston.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the shooting on Burress Street near Fulton. They found the wounded deputy inside the home. He had been shot in the abdomen while asleep in bed. He was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in fair condition.

Investigators say the shooting was apparently a random act and not targeted. Relatives, including children, were in the home at the time.