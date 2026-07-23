A deadly police shooting is drawing protests in Wisconsin. Police say officers responded to a call near downtown Madison on Wednesday afternoon about a suspect who was reportedly checking car doors, and got in a struggle with the man in the middle of a busy intersection when an officer shot and killed him.

Police claim the suspect was armed with a knife. Viral videos of the shooting have drawn protesters to the intersection, calling for the officer who fired the shots to be arrested.

An outdoor concert in downtown Madison had to be canceled when protesters took over the stage.