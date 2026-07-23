President Trump is expected to announce that some major utility companies are pledging to pay for the increased electricity costs of AI data centers.

The goal is to reduce the burden of potentially skyrocketing electric bills for the average customer while still keeping an edge in the race to develop and expand artificial intelligence.

Today’s White House announcement brings companies like Duke Energy and Nextera into the plan. The administration says it has already received promises from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI and Amazon.