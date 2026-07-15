Erik Cantu is under arrest for the seventh time since a San Antonio police officer shot him in 2022.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Monday to a wanted person call on I-10 West near Vance Jackson Road. Cantu reportedly tried to run away, but officers caught and arrested him. He’s charged with parole violation, evading arrest, and burglary.

Former SAPD Officer James Brennand was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting Cantu, but the Bexar County D-A’s office dropped the charge on Monday.