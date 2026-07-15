Vice President J.D. Vance may be the next guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Vance was reportedly in Austin on Tuesday to record an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Air Force Two arrived at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 8:18 a.m. The Austin Fire Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to a “special event” at a Friedrich Lane gym where Rogan has recorded previous episodes of his podcast.

Vance was a guest on Rogan’s podcast in October 2024, while campaigning as the GOP nominee for vice president.