HPD Chief J. Noe Diaz is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate the fatal shooting of a Mexican illegal immigrant by an ICE agent in Houston.

Diaz’s request comes after the Texas Rangers said they weren’t investigating last week’s shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The Rangers were replying to a letter from more than a dozen Houston-area state lawmakers urging them to investigate the shooting.

In their response, the Rangers said no federal agency or official had called upon them to conduct an investigation.