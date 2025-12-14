The FDA has approved an at-home brain stimulation device to treat depression. The CDC says depression rates in the U.S have risen 60-percent in the last decade, affecting over 20 million adults.

The device, Flow Neuroscience’s FL-100 delivers a gentle electrical current to the part of the brain that regulates mood and is designed for home use under remote supervision. It is the first of its kind to be approved in the U.S. The device is cleared to treat moderate to severe major depressive disorders in adults aged 18 and older.