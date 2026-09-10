A Houston immigration attorney is in federal custody, charged with mail fraud and making false statements. Alla Nowowiejski made her first appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

Investigators say Nowowiejski took payment from clients, then failed to submit applications for work visas. She also reportedly gave her clients fake documents and case reference numbers for unrelated immigration matters. If she’s convicted, Nowowiejski faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to 250 thousand dollars.