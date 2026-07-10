An attorney for the family of a Houston man killed by immigration agents is pushing back on officers’ account of the shooting, calling it “completely false.”

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot in the abdomen by ICE officers earlier this week and then taken to a hospital where he later died. According to attorney Hugo Balderas-Ibarra, he spoke with three men who were in the vehicle with Salgado Araujo at the time of the shooting, and each allegedly contradicted the account of ICE, which said the driver attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon.

Balderas-Ibarra said the family is now “demanding an independent investigation” to get “justice and the answers that they deserve.”