Attorney General Ken Paxton is accusing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of flip-flopping on the question of sex-change surgery.

In a recent podcast interview, Talarico said, “I oppose gender-reassignment surgeries for minors.” The statement contradicts what the four-term Texas House member from Austin said in 2023 when he voted against legislation that outlawed sex-change procedures for minors.

Paxton says Talarico is “masquerading as a moderate” to conceal his “radical” views from Texas voters.