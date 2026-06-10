Attorney General Ken Paxton is accusing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of flip-flopping on the question of sex-change surgery.

In a recent podcast interview, Talarico said, “I oppose gender-reassignment surgeries for minors.” The statement contradicts what the four-term Texas House member from Austin said in 2023 when he voted against legislation that outlawed sex-change procedures for minors.

Paxton says Talarico is “masquerading as a moderate” to conceal his “radical” views from Texas voters.

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