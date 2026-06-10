Shutterstock image: Big Bend National Park is located in Far South Texas on the Mexican Border

Shutterstock image: Big Bend National Park is located in Far South Texas on the Mexican Border

The Trump administration plans to build 17 miles of metal barriers through Big Bend National Park. Officials confirmed the plan on Tuesday, saying the aim is to stop off-road vehicles from driving to and from the Rio Grande.

The barriers would allow the passage of wildlife and people on foot, unlike border walls that stand 15 to 30 feet tall.

Much of the park is too rugged for vehicles to pass, but the Border Patrol says some low-lying areas were more accessible to vehicles and needed to be secured.