Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing ActBlue, a political donations platform used by Democratic candidates. Paxton filed the lawsuit in a state court on Monday, asking a Tarrant County judge to stop the platform from accepting donations via gift cards and prepaid debit cards.

Paxton claims ActBlue improperly takes donations from people outside the United States, and from people who have already reached the maximum donor limits. He wants them to be fined ten thousand dollars for each violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act. An ActBlue spokesperson denies everything.