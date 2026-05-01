President Trump is authorizing an oil pipeline from Canada To Wyoming. The pipeline approved Thursday is part of an ongoing effort to revive parts of the canceled Keystone pipeline. If completed, it could increase crude exports from Canada to the U.S. by more than 12 percent.

The proposal calls for a different route through the U.S. than the previous Keystone XL project. U.S. company Bridger Pipeline proposed starting the U.S. part of the pipeline in Phillips County, Montana. and ending in Guernsey, Wyoming.