A student is under arrest for allegedly stabbing several people during a fight at a Washington high school. The Tacoma Police Department says six people were stabbed during an altercation Thursday afternoon at Foss High School, including the suspect.

Tacoma Public Schools says one of the victims was a security guard who tried to break up the fight. Four of the victims were seriously injured but are now reportedly in stable condition. Police say the suspect is one of the injured students, and is facing five counts of first-degree assault.