The Trump administration is urging other countries to form a coalition with the U.S. to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

An internal State Department cable sent to U.S. diplomats around the world this week said the coalition would help with safe transit through the waterway south of Iran. It called on diplomats to “ask for partner participation” by Friday.

On Thursday, the UN Secretary General said disruptions to the global energy supply caused by the strait’s closure “grow worse with each passing hour.”