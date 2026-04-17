A dozen families are suing a Texas charter school after they claim a coach’s punishment amounted to “torture.”

In a lawsuit filed against the Texas Leadership Charter Academy in San Angelo, the plaintiffs claim 20 students had to be hospitalized after they were forced to perform continuous push-ups for more than an hour without rest or water.

It allegedly happened over several days back in February, involving students as young as 14, some of whom reportedly suffered permanent kidney damage. School officials say they are working with law enforcement investigating the incident, and deny claims by parents that they engaged in a coverup.