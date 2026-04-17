A Travis County judge says a girls’ camp where 27 people died in a flood last summer must not repair its damaged buildings while a wrongful death lawsuit moves forward. The ruling came after three days of testimony from the family that owns and operates Camp Mystic.

The owners acknowledged they didn’t tell campers about the urgent weather warnings before their cabins were overwhelmed by floodwaters. The camp is being sued by the family of an eight-year-old girl whose body was never found after the flooding.