MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Monday for the Gulf of Mexico coast from the Galveston and Houston, Texas, area to the western parishes of Louisiana.

As of late Monday morning, the potential tropical cyclone was centered about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south-southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana, and 230 miles (370 kilometers) southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was forecast to strengthen into a named tropical storm by Monday night and make landfall in Texas on Tuesday.

Forecasters are expecting 3-5 inches (7-12 centimeters) of rain in the greater Houston area, with some places getting up to 9 inches (22 centimeters). More than 4 inches (10 centimeters) per hour could fall, causing flash flooding, they said.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Dolly brought rain and thunderstorms to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the Turks & Caicos, and the Bahamas, the hurricane center said.