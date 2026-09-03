(Boerne, TX) — Kendall County D-A Nicole Bishop says she’s disappointed with last month’s decision to pull the plug on the county’s Flock cameras.

County commissioners voted unanimously to end the contract with Flock Safety, shutting down 57 automated license plate readers in the county. Bishop says the presence of the cameras had put an end to car burglaries near Regent Park in Boerne, and led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

Boerne City Council is expected to discuss Flock cameras at a meeting next week.