(Austin, TX) — President Donald Trump says Texas will receive 50-point-five-million dollars in disaster recovery assistance in response to storms and floods that have hit the state.

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday in a post on Truth Social. It’s not clear what storms he was referring to. His post came shortly after Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall and headed into east Texas, but areas of southwest Texas were hit by floods in July.

Governor Greg Abbott says the July storms did about 490 million dollars in damage.