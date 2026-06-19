Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is at odds with the state GOP’s opposition to in-vitro fertilization.

On Thursday, Paxton described himself a “strong supporter” of the fertility treatment from a pro-family standpoint. In a party convention in Houston last weekend, GOP delegates adopted a position opposed to IVF.

Paxton says if he’s elected, he’ll cosponsor the IVF Protection Act, which would withhold Medicaid funding from any state that bans IVF. Texas Senator Ted Cruz is one of the bill’s authors.