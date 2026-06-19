The Supreme Court is endorsing a marijuana user’s challenge to a law that bars people who use illegal drugs from having guns.

The court voted nine to zero on Thursday to reject the federal government’s claim that anybody who uses marijuana is a danger to others. Justices ruled that the government’s invocation of the law infringed upon the Second Amendment rights of Ali Danial Hemani, a resident of Lewisville in the DFW area.

Hemani successfully challenged his indictment in both a Texas-based district court and in the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.