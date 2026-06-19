San Antonio will offer a bundle of incentives to persuade Toyota to do a two-billion-dollar expansion of its existing local plant.

City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve nearly 143 million dollars’ worth of city and utility incentives for the carmaker. In return, the company aims to create thousands of well-paid jobs.

Toyota opened its South Side plant in 2006, and is looking for a place to build a new vehicle assembly line. Bexar [[ bear ]] County and the Southwest ISD are also talking about offering tax breaks to Toyota.