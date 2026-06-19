State-appointed investigators’ final report on last summer’s deadly flash floods at Camp Mystic says a string of failures contributed to the disaster.

The report issued on Thursday says the camp lacked state-required emergency plans or evacuation measures that could have prevented 25 campers and two counselors from drowning in the July 4th flood.

The 115-page report says there were communication gaps between state and local authorities, plus inadequate counselor training about how to evacuate safely in case of a flood.