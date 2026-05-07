San Antonio officials are looking at spending cuts and a possible property tax increase to deal with anticipated budget deficits.

During a budget briefing on Wednesday, City Manager Erik Walsh told council members the city hasn’t raised the property tax rate in 33 years.

Wednesday’s presentation said the city’s fiscal 2027 budget is expected to be balanced, but the following year could see a shortfall of more than 130 million dollars. Without increases in revenue and cuts in spending, the gap could top 260 million dollars by fiscal 2028.