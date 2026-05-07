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An elderly man is dead after an armed confrontation with police officers in Edinburg. Officers were sent to the 25-hundred block of West Sprague Road Wednesday afternoon after a homeowner complained about irrigation contractors working at a nearby canal.

The man wanted the workers to leave, and reportedly threatened violence to make that happen. Investigators say he was shot when he raised a firearm in the direction of the officers during the confrontation.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation into the shooting.

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