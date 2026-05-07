Two firefighters are facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in rural Edinburg. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Quintanilla and his wife Jessica confronted two people in a vehicle in the 61-hundred block of Barb Mar Lane on April 26th.

Quintanilla reportedly pointed a gun at the other vehicle, then handed it to his wife. She allegedly made threatening remarks while keeping the gun in her waistband. They were booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday and released on a five-thousand-dollar bond.

Jessica Quintanilla has been suspended from her job in Mission, while Edinburg Deputy Chief Mark Quintanilla has been placed on administrative leave.