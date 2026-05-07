The Gateway International Bridge is getting needed improvements as part of a three-year modernization project.

Officials gathered in Brownsville Wednesday to talk about the project and celebrate its kickoff. The port of entry facility opened in 1926, but has had no major investment or upgrades since the 1950s.

The work will replace the current facility with a larger administration building and double the number of inspection lanes. The project is expected to cause intermittent delays and disruptions around the bridge.