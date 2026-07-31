No state reported more foster stays in unlicensed settings than Texas. The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted the findings Thursday, showing nearly four-thousand stays involving almost two-thousand children over 18 months.

The children were placed in unapproved locations, such as government offices and hotels. Teenagers and children needing intensive medical or behavioral care were often the hardest to place. Texas says far fewer children are waiting for appropriate homes today, though its newer figures are counted differently.