A new vertiport under construction at Port San Antonio will reportedly serve as a testing and demo site for pilotless vertical aircraft.

Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach says the port and Kelly Field provide a controlled airspace where companies can safely test the technology.

A Boeing company called SkyGrid is working with the port to develop systems and software that will be needed to support pilotless operations, including air taxis or air buses. Perschbach says they aim to have the vertiport in action in the next few years.