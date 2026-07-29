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The 13th Court of Appeals has granted a motion to stop proceedings in a lawsuit over a Weslaco cheerleader’s death.

The court approved the motion after a hearing on Monday. Lawyers for Glazer’s Beer and Beverage requested relief last week after a district court judge refused to pause the case.

The company is being sued for wrongful death by the family of Larissa Rodriguez, who died last year after suffering a medical condition tied to an energy drink.

The appeals court is currently considering the company’s request to dismiss the case.

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