The 13th Court of Appeals has granted a motion to stop proceedings in a lawsuit over a Weslaco cheerleader’s death.

The court approved the motion after a hearing on Monday. Lawyers for Glazer’s Beer and Beverage requested relief last week after a district court judge refused to pause the case.

The company is being sued for wrongful death by the family of Larissa Rodriguez, who died last year after suffering a medical condition tied to an energy drink.

The appeals court is currently considering the company’s request to dismiss the case.