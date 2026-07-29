Shuttestock

A McAllen man is facing charges after allegedly killing his dog with a hammer. Investigators were called to an apartment in the 26-hundred block of Sarah Avenue last week.

Officers were contacted by 36-year-old Daniel Martinez, who said his dog was injured somewhere inside his apartment. The officers entered the apartment and found a small dog lying on its side with a large opening in its stomach.

Investigators believe Martinez injured the dog deliberately, resulting in charges of animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

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