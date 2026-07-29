The death of a Brownsville native at a Virginia naval base has led to a change in the Navy’s transfer policy.

Angela Resendiz disappeared from Naval Station Norfolk in May of 2025, and her body was found in a nearby wooded area eight days later. The Navy will now require any sailor suspected of sexual assault, sexual misconduct or stalking to be transferred to shore commands.

Commanders will also be required to coordinate with NCIS and other law enforcement agencies when an accused sailor is transferred.