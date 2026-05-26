City officials are reporting the death of an elderly man who drowned at Boerne City Lake over the weekend. A city bulletin says the 80-year-old man went underwater and started to struggle at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Some people unsuccessfully tried to help him.

Boerne police officers responded to the scene, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team. Searchers recovered his body around 6:30 p.m. Boerne City Lake was reopened on Monday for Memorial Day.