Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says Ebola cases shouldn’t make it to Houston from Africa as the city hosts World Cup matches this summer. NRG Stadium will be the venue for seven matches starting June 14th, while Houston provides a base camp location for the national team of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bush Intercontinental Airport will be one of only three U.S. airports federally designated to receive travelers from Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid an Ebola outbreak in the area. Hidalgo says officials are keeping an eye on the situation.