U.S. Army criminal investigators are looking into a shooting at Fort Hood that killed one person and wounded two others over the weekend.

Two military police officers responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a reported fight involving gunshots at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on the base. Three people were wounded, including a civilian who later died at a local hospital.

A second civilian is hospitalized in stable condition. A service member was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries. So far no arrests or charges.