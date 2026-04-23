(Shutterstock file) ICE police agent - Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a stab proof vest uniform worn by a trio of police officers at the scene of an immigrant incident. The ICE federal law enforcement agency is under the supervision of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

(Shutterstock file) ICE police agent - Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a stab proof vest uniform worn by a trio of police officers at the scene of an immigrant incident. The ICE federal law enforcement agency is under the supervision of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate, early Thursday, adopted a plan that would reopen the Department of Homeland Security.

Republicans were able to beat back a series of Democratic proposals that sought to address pet projects like health care subsidies.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas says the goal is to keep the deal “focused like a laser” on immigration enforcement.